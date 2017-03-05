Hidden Cyclone put up a typically game performance as he gave weight to younger rivals in the Foxrock Cup Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The 12-year-old was winning for the 17th time in his career and took his earnings to near #450,000 with a do or die effort.

John 'Shark' Hanlon's stable star set his stall out from the start by making the running under Danny Mullins.

Though Bonbon Au Miel led over the final flight, Hidden Cyclone (11-4 favourite) found more on the run-in and wore down the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old to score by three-quarters of a length.

Hanlon missed the victory as he was at a point-to-point meeting.

In his absence, the winning rider said: "He made a mistake early on that you would forgive a novice for doing but not from him.

"He jumped a bit right afterwards, and I had to let him regain his confidence down the back. In fairness he battled really well at the death.

"I was half a length down after the last but was confident he would get there. He's very tough.

"I was third on him in the Fighting Fifth and that form line alone should have made him an odds-on shot today. Shark has done a great job with him. He has a lot of class and is fit and well."

Hanlon enjoyed a double on the card, with 9/4 favourite Camlann winning the Coral,ie Handicap Hurdle for Rachael Blackmore after finishing a close second at Navan yesterday.

Jody McGarvey made a remarkable recovery after Great Field was almost down at the final fence to land the spoils in the Irish Stallion Farm EBF Novice Chase.

McGarvey had one foot out of the irons when the Willie Mullins-trained front-runner had his nose on the turf after jumping the last.

The jockey nearly went out the side door, but somehow managed to keep the partnership intact and was able to guide the 15-8 favourite past the post in first place.

He came home eight lengths clear of Don't Touch It, who was wearing the same colours of owner JP McManus.

McGarvey said: "My heart skipped a few beats, all right.

"He jumped super in the early part of the race. He was real quick, but just doesn't have a lot of scope.

"At the last he just knuckled at the back of it. I was rolling around on his back, but luckily I kept the partnership intact.

"He was very low over the last three at Gowran the last day and it was the same at the second-last today.

"He has a fair engine and is well able to pick himself up at the back of one after making a mistake and gallop on.

"I went up the straight with only one iron, but I had enough as he had put the race to bed at that stage. Thankfully it didn't cost us."

Mullins said: "It was a great performance by horse and rider. He's improved a lot from Gowran, and should keep improving. We'll have to find another target for him.

"I don't really want to go to Aintree and I don't think there is anything for him at Fairyhouse as I don't want to go over two and a half miles in the Ryanair.

"First of all he has to come out of this and we'll see where we go then."

Woodland Opera was third, while Grade One-winning hurdler Identity Thief disappointed by only finishing fourth.

Mr Diablo (16-1) scooped the €29,000 first prize in the TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase for trainer Philip Dempsey and his jockey son, Luke.

Dempsey senior said: "I'm delighted for the owner, who hasn't been well. He might go back to Punchestown for the race he was second in last year, and long term he could be a Galway Plate horse."

Karl Thornton's Paper Lantern (11-2) led on the run-in under Donagh Meyler to claim the Martinstown Opportunity Handicap Chase, while Mark Enright steered home the Mouse Morris-trained Wishmoor (12-1) in the TRI Equestrian Superstore & Cafe Maiden Hurdle.

Joseph O'Brien saddled the first three home in the TRM Excellence In Equine Nutrition (Pro/Am) Flat Race, led by the Jamie Codd-ridden High Tide (9-1) with Us And Them second and Cornelius Sulla third.