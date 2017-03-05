Trainer Noel Meade reports his two main hopes for the Cheltenham Festival, Disko and A Genie In Abottle, to be in tip-top condition with just over a week to go to the big meeting.

Grade One winner Disko holds entries in the RSA and JLT Novices' Chase, while A Genie In A Bottle is ante-post favourite for the J T McNamara National Hunt Challenge Cup

"Everything is good. We'd have five going there, I'd say," the County Meath handler told At The Races.

"I couldn't be happier with both of them - Disko and A Genie In Abottle. They are both in great shape.

"Disko seems to have bounced out of the race (Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown) very well and the other guy has had plenty of time since that race in Naas (when second to Anibale Fly in the Woodlands Park 100 Club Novice Chase).

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed we can get them in good shape now."