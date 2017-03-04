Conditional jockey Rachael Blackmore enjoyed a double on the card at Navan as she bookended the day with two winners.

Blackmore got off to a good start as she delivered newcomer On The Go Again to take the opening Racing 19th March Maiden Hurdle.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Icario led for much of the 2m contest before being joined at the last by Blackmore's mount.

Blackmore got a little bit more out of her 9-1 shot, getting up to beat the odds-on favourite by a neck at the line.

In doing so, she condemned Icario to a fourth second place finish in succession.

She then had to wait until the penultimate race of the day, the Newgrange Veterans Handicap Chase, in order to double her tally.

Piloting Folsom Blue for Mouse Morris, Blackmore found herself a long way adrift of the front three, even turning into the home straight.

However she didn't give up and Folsom Blue (4-1) began to make headway, finding himself in front at the last before storming home to beat Canaly by three and three-quarter lengths.

In between her two winners, odds-on backers recovered from the Icario disappointment as Bargy Lady ran out a no-nonsense winner of the Meridian Security Mares Maiden Hurdle.

Ruby Walsh kept it simple on the Willie Mullins-trained 2-7 shot, setting his own pace before quickening clear in the straight to account for Strike Is Back by eight lengths.

Ontopoftheworld (9-2) battled hard to repel All The Chimneys in the Meridian Security Handicap Chase.

The pair fought out a finish at this venue back in January but although All The Chimneys looked like confirming his superiority when coming there cruising for much of the straight, Ontopoftheworld wouldn't be denied and stuck his neck out to get up by three-quarters of a length.

Camlann appeared all set to justify favouritism when going a few lengths clear approaching the last in the Meath Hospice Homecare Handicap Hurdle, but Bilbo Bagins (8-1) sprouted wings and caught him to score by half a length.

Suas Sios (8-1) was a game winner of the Follow Navan On Facebook Beginners Chase, while Laverteen took the Athboy (Pro/Am) Flat Race.