Definitly Red ran out a wide-margin winner of the BetBright Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster.

An impressive winner of the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby on Boxing Day before parting company with jockey Danny Cook in the Peter Marsh at Haydock, Brian Ellison's charge was a 7-2 chance for this recognised Aintree Grand National trial on Town Moor.

Three horses rounded the home turn in with a chance of victory, but it was clear Definitly Red had far more to give than Wakanda and Sego Success, who were being hard driven on either side of him.

Definitly Red jumped to the front with a bold leap four fences from the finish and soon put daylight between himself and his rivals.

Ellison's charge safely negotiated the remaining obstacles and came home with 14 lengths in hand over last year's Grand National runner-up The Last Samuri, who was the 100-30 favourite.

Cook said: "Hopefully now all roads lead to the National. I think he's a very good horse and the question is whether he can jump round there."

Paddy Power cut Definitly Red to 16-1 from 25-1 for the Randox Health Grand National and his trainer soon confirmed the Aintree spectacular as his intended target.

"All being well, that's the plan (National). He looked good there, he's a terrific jumper and Danny gets on well with him," said Ellison.

"In the National, you need a lot of luck and if we get lucky, he could go well."

Ellison added: "He travelled well, he jumped well. The plan wasn't to hit the front that early, but he was going so well that Danny couldn't wait.

"At Haydock things didn't go to plan. Henry (Brooke) asked him for a big one down the back and he took off and landed on the fence which unsettled him, but he would have finished second had he not unseated that day. He was staying on.

"He's won the Rowland Meyrick and now this, which is his best result so far.

"Providing he schools well over National-style fences, he'll go to Aintree. They are building two at Malton.

"I can't see why he won't take to them as he is such a good jumper.

"He's a lovely horse and has a great temperament. He's class."

Winning owner Phil Martin said: "That's my biggest win.

"I'm not a big fan of the National but I put him in. Brian wanted to give him a Gold Cup entry but I thought that was flying high.

"He was on 149 and he'll go up to about 160 after this and he might be a Charlie Hall horse next season.

"We'll go along with the National idea and see how it goes."

Earlier on the card, San Benedeto (100-30) cemented his ticket to the Aintree meeting when landing the BetBright Handicap Chase in gutsy fashion.

The Red Rum Handicap Chase at the Liverpool track has been the long-term target for the Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old, but with that race five weeks' away, connections decided to go for this decent pot first.

It proved a good decision as San Benedeto got the better of Katgary by a length in the hands of Nick Scholfield.

"We were slightly concerned about the underfoot conditions as he was very good at Musselburgh on good, but he's won nicely," said Nicholls's assistant Harry Derham.

"He won't go to Cheltenham. He'll go for the Red Rum - nice ground, flat track - he could be quite dangerous. He was in such rude health we thought with not many runners we'd take our chance here and it wouldn't hurt coming here and picking up a nice prize on the way."