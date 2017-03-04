Vicente will head straight to the Aintree Grand National for new owner Trevor Hemmings.

Hemmings has bought last season's Scottish Grand National winner to help fill the void left from the death of Many Clouds, the 2015 Aintree hero who lost his life at Cheltenham in January.

Trainer Paul Nicholls told Betfair: "He (Hemmings) has been an owner of mine for a while and having sadly lost his National winner Many Clouds in January he was looking for a suitable horse for the race.

"Vicente was for sale, a deal was done and he will now go straight to the National.

"I've trained a number of winners for Trevor, who is an an enthusiastic owner, loves the race and enjoys having a runner in it every year.

"He liked the profile of Vicente, who won the Scottish Grand National last season, and is at his best in the spring."

Previously owned by John Hales and Ian Fogg, things have not quite gone Vicente's way since his superb success at Ayr last April.

The eight-year-old fell on his comeback in the Hennessy at Newbury in November and finished unplaced in three subsequent outings, most recently at Haydock in February.

Vicente has been allotted 10st 9lb for the National and is available at around odds of 33-1 about winning the big one on April 8.