Trainer Harry Fry is not yet in a position to confirm who will replace the sidelined Barry Geraghty aboard Sun Bet Stayers' Hurdle favourite Unowhatimeanharry.

Geraghty will miss the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a punctured lung and six broken ribs in a fall from Charli Parcs in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton last Saturday.

It is widely expected that Noel Fehily will get back on board Unowhatimeanharry.

Fehily guided the nine-year-old to each of his four victories last season, including in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, before the horse was snapped up by Geraghty's retaining owner, JP McManus.

Fry said: "We haven't had that conversation yet. I'm sure JP and Frank (Berry, racing manager) will discuss it and as soon as they've decided they'll let me know.

"Everything is good with the horse. He seems very well at home and we're very happy with where we are with less than a fortnight to go.

"It's very disappointing for Barry and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

The Seaborough-based trainer has yet to make a final decision at which Festival prize the exciting Neon Wolf will take aim.

The son of Vinnie Roe is ante-post favourite for the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle, but Fry is still not ruling out a tilt at the Supreme.

"He worked after racing at Wincanton on Wednesday and we're very happy with him," the trainer added.

"We're pleased to see all the rain there is around at the moment.

"He'll be left in both races at the six-day stage, so we'll see what both races are looking like and what the ground is like before deciding which way we go."