Coney Island has become the latest in a long line of high-profile horses to be ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival when it was revealed he had suffered a setback.

Eddie Harty's promising six-year-old has been sidelined with a badly bruised foot that has cost him his place at Prestbury Park, where he would have gone with strong claims following his victory in the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase and a creditable second place in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase on his latest start.

"He's got a foot injury and won't recover in time for Cheltenham," said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

"He's got a badly bruised foot. It's just come at the wrong time."

Coney Island was second favourite at around 6-1 for the RSA Chase and a top-priced 10-1 chance for the JLT Novices' Chase.