Nigel Twiston-Davies is increasingly confident this could be the year that The New One finally claims victory in the Stan James Champion Hurdle.

It is three years since connections of the nine-year-old were left to rue their luck after he flew home to finish third behind Jezki, having been severely hampered by the fatal fall of Our Conor earlier in the race.

He has beaten a shade under nine lengths in the last two renewals of Cheltenham's two-mile hurdling showpiece, first by Faugheen and then by Annie Power.

However, with the last two winners sidelined by injury, Twiston-Davies believes his charge has a good opportunity to strike gold at the fourth attempt.

He said: "I'm very excited by him. This is his fourth Champion Hurdle and he was very unlucky in his first one.

"Hopefully this is the year everything falls right for him.

"We've decided now to go for the Champion Hurdle rather than the Stayers' Hurdle as it's not as hot as it has been and we've not got a Faugheen in there.

"Looking at the ratings, he should be right there. Him and Yanworth are the top two-rated horses and there's only a pound between them."

The New One has enjoyed a fine season so far and was particularly impressive when making every yard of the running to win a third International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December.

He was no match for Yanworth in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, but then toughed out victory at Haydock in January.

Twiston-Davies expects him to raise his game again back at his local track.

"Cheltenham brings the best out of him and the different tactics we've employed have helped him," said the Naunton-based trainer.

"We're happier than we have been for a long time. He's had soundness issues in the past, but since October, he's not had an unsound step. He'll have one tomorrow now I've said that!

"He doesn't seem to be showing his age. When he won the International at Cheltenham, he was sparkling that day.

"He never seems to sparkle at Haydock, but back at his favourite course, hopefully he'll be flying up the hill."

Twiston-Davies is also excited about the prospects of Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Bristol De Mai.

The six-year-old dominated his rivals in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock and although he proved no match for Gold Cup favourite Native River at Newbury three weeks later, his trainer reported a viable excuse for that disappointing effort.

Twiston-Davies said: "I think he's very exciting. He was really good at Haydock and we can put a line through Newbury as he was not himself that day.

"We thought, 'Oh dear, he's not very good', but we got him back and he was lame for the whole of the next week.

"He's come back right now and if he stays sound, he's very good and I'm very hopeful.

"He's a very nice horse who goes his own pace and you don't tell him what to do.

"He'll be right up there in the front line. He settles much better now and stays and jumps and he's uncomplicated."

Ballyandy has been given the green light to contest the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Although holding entries in the Neptune, County Hurdle and Coral Cup, Twiston-Davies has stated the six-year-old will head for the two-mile Grade One contest that opens the meeting on 14 March.

After meeting with defeat on his first three starts over hurdles this season, last year's Champion Bumper hero finally came good in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last month.

Twiston-Davies said: "We think we have just about totally decided to go for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He cantered to the last in the Betfair and quickened away nicely.

"We always thought a lot of him and we can't understand why he didn't do better in his first three races, but he managed to handicap himself last time so let's go on to better things now.

"We checked his wind and everything after those first three runs and nothing was amiss, maybe just in time he has got better and better.

"He has got plenty of speed. He won there this time last year, although it was over two miles with no hurdles. We are really looking forward to it and hopefully we will be able to take our revenge on Moon Racer."

The Naunton-handler feels Wholestone deserves to be near the head of the betting in the Albert Bartlett based on his performances this season.

After making a winning return at Warwick in September the six-year-old has won three out of his last four starts at Prestbury Park, including a brace of Grade Two contests.

He said: "He has done nothing wrong this season. He is not flashy by any means, but he has done what he has had to do. He has won three times around there and been second once.

"Three miles really suits and ground is not a problem. He keeps pulling out that little bit extra and deserves to be one of the favourites.

"You don't know what the Irish will bring over horse, but the (Colin) Tizzard horse (West Approach), who is one of the favourites, he has beaten twice. I understand he has been unlucky, but the form says that we have beaten him twice."

Although Ballyoptic failed to feature on his last start in the Cleeve Hurdle, the Gold Cup-winning trainer is confident the six-year-old will out-run his odds in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle, for which he is a general 16-1 chance.

He said: "Ballyoptic was a little bit disappointing here last time, but we are hoping for a huge run this time coming.

"He was bang there at Ascot, he just didn't run a very good race last time. The two falls he had, he has just slipped on landing. It wasn't his fault at Wetherby and he just lost his back end at Ascot.

"Anyway he has had a nice break and he will be 100% this time. He has come back really well and let's hope he can do the business."

But for all the high-profile runners he will have, Twiston-Davies believes Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase contender Foxtail Hill is his best chance of gaining a winner at the big meeting, where he has 17 career successes.

The eight-year-old has won last two starts, the most recent coming in a Grade Three Cheltenham handicap in January.

Twiston-Davies said: "I think Foxtail Hill is probably our best chance. It is just the way the race turns out, as there is only three or four pounds between the lot of them. He is nearly a JLT horse, but why go for that when you have got a lower-class race.

"He was very impressive there last time and he managed to stay inside the rating band of 0-140.

"He was good last time and I'm very hopeful. I don't think he needs to be ridden as aggressively as he was last time. He is quite keen, but you can ride him anyway you want."