Multiple Group One-winning sprinter Sole Power has been retired, his trainer Eddie Lynam has announced.

The 10-year-old has run three times at this year's Dubai Carnival, most recently finishing sixth in the Meydan Sprint two weeks ago, but Lynam has decided the time is right to bring his stable stalwart's brilliant career to an end.

He told Press Association Sport "We've decided to call it a day with him.

"He was a great horse, but time waits for no man and he's been retired.

"Now we've announced the news it is only now it really hits home."

Sole Power burst on to the scene when he ran out a shock 100-1 winner of the Nunthorpe Stakes at York in 2010.

He went on to prove that effort was far from a fluke, landing consecutive renewals of the King's Stand at Royal Ascot in 2013-14 before regaining his Nunthorpe crown three years ago.

Sole Power's fifth and final Group One success came in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in 2015.