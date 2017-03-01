Some high-profile cases aside, senior National Hunt handicapper Noel O’Brien believes that there is considerable “unanimity” in the handicap marks allotted to Irish-trained horses running in Britain, while also insisting that a number of Irish trained hopefuls heading to the Cheltenham Festival will benefit in the ratings discrepancies either side of the Irish Sea.

British Horseracing Authority’s chief handicapper Phil Smith has incurred the wrath of a number of Irish owners, most notably Gigginstown House Stud’s Michael O’Leary, for his treatment of Irish trained horses in the Grand National, with a number of other leading figures in Irish racing voicing their displeasure at weights assigned to their Cheltenham handicap contenders.

However, O’Brien told Game On listeners on 2FM that he had faith in the ratings on both sides of the Irish Sea.

“In recent years, through the stewards at the Turf Club, we’ve set up meeting with our English counterparts. We meet in February, prior to the launching of the Cheltenham weights, and we discuss all the relevant races to that point,” O’Brien said.

“We don’t get universal agreement.

“There are a few standout cases, but what does happen is that there’s an awful lot more unanimity than might be apparent.

“You have to understand, this is Cheltenham, so a good row between the Irish and the English is always around this time of the year.

“That’s what’s happening at this point.”

Turning his attention to Irish-trained handicappers struggling to secure a starting spot at Cheltenham due to their ratings being too low for what are always fiercely competitive races, O’Brien said: "A lot of these horses may not get into the races that they want.

“Some of those that we’re talking about that are four or five pounds higher, because of that, they may get a run.

“Sometimes connections will have to look at that, of course you’re not happy about getting four or five or six pounds more, but equally are you going to be very unhappy if you don’t get a run?

“There a novice handicap there, for instance, that last year there was only a four-pound range - 136-140.

“This year, it might only be a three-pound range.

“Some of the horses that we’re talking about, you look at the figures and you think, that’s terrible, he’s five or six pounds higher.

“There are two sides to it. Yes, it would be lovely if we were all on parity.

“It’s not the case, but in some instances it will work to the Irish advantage, even though they’re a few pounds higher.”

O’Brien highlighted two horses that won’t benefit from their British marks, saying: “The likes of Presenting Percy or Oscar Sam, who are six and seven pounds respectively higher, you would have to say, in normal circumstances, that could be the difference between winning and losing a race.”

While British handicappers may have been spurred to allot different marks to Irish-trained horses after seeing runners from this country win cross the water to plunder uncompetitive races at less prestigious tracks, O’Brien doesn’t believe high-class runners should suffer the same fate.

The annual Anglo-Irish Jump Classification rates horses 140 and over, with those lurking just behind that rating often the ones most penalised.

“Surely horses just below that, 139 to 138 to 137, should know more or less whether in Ireland or England, what weight they’re going to carry.

“That, to me, going forward is an aspiration that we could actually realise and it’s something that I think that racing would benefit from.”