Carter McKay will spearhead Willie Mullins' team of five from the 36 entries in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper as the trainer looks for an incredible ninth win in the Cheltenham Festival race.

Having ridden his first winner himself in 1996 when Wither Or Witch was successful, the likes of Alexander Banquet, Florida Pearl and Champagne Fever all gained their first notable wins in the race.

Carter McKay is owned by Sheikh Fahad's Pearl Bloodstock Ltd and has scored at Leopardstown and Naas.

"Carter McKay goes there, Ballyward pulled a muscle the other day, so we'll see how that comes out," said Mullins, who was forced to rule ante-post favourite Getabird out of the race.

"Next Destination goes there and I've entered the two fillies Red Hot Filly Peppers and Mystic Theatre, so we'll see what happens.

"Carter McKay could look the one on his form of the last day. He'd been doing nice work at home before Naas and his performance was better than I hoped, but you don't go expecting performances like that.

"That performance would compare to anything. A horse that can win around Naas doing that is a fair machine. I wonder if Joseph's (O'Brien, West Coast Time) horse ran up to speed.

"Next Destination works well and Ballyward is fine, if he recovers from the pulled muscle."

Nicky Henderson, who has never won the race, has entered Daphne Du Clos, Dan Skelton has given Cause Toujours the option with Irish Roe also there for the small yard of Peter Atkinson.

Western Ryder, West Coast Time and Debuchet are others in the mix.

There are 27 entries for the £65,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 15.

Enda Bolger, who has taken the unique contest five times, has five entries, headed by Cantlow, who scored over the course at The International in December.

Cantlow was second over the course on Festival Trials Day in January, when the shock 50/1 winner was French challenger Urgent De Gregaine (Emmanuel Clayeux FR).

Urgent De Gregaine is rated only "50-50" to run by trainer Emmanuel Clayeux while there are three other potential French runners.

This is the second year that the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase is run as a conditions event, having been a handicap between 2005 and 2015.

Willie Mullins landed the first running of the £80,000 G2 Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle in 2016 and accounts for eight of the 31 entries this year.

The Mullins-trained octet includes current market leader Airlie Beach, who is unbeaten in seven starts, headed by her victory in the G1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December.

Mullins' entries also include Let's Dance who is unbeaten in four starts this season, while the leading British-trained hopes include La Bague Au Roi (Warren Greatrex), who is three from three over hurdles.

There are two French candidates, It's Jennifer (Louisa Carberry FR) and Titi De Montmarte(Robert Collet FR).

On The Fringe (Enda Bolger IRE) could attempt to become the first triple winner of the £45,000 St James's Place Foxhunter Chase on Gold Cup Day, St Patrick's Day.

The J P McManus-owned 12-year-old is among 39 entries for the St James's Place Foxhunter Chase, where the leading British-trained contender could prove to beAsk The Weatherman (Jack Barber), an outstanding point-to-pointer who made the perfect start to hunter chasing when scoring at Wincanton on February 2.