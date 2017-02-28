Trainer Colin Tizzard has all but confirmed that Thistlecrack will not be making a dramatic return into the Gold Cup picture.

After the King George winner shortened dramatically on Betfair to 10-1 following news that he would have a second scan on a tendon tear, there was increased speculation that he might line up at Cheltenham on St Patrick's Day.

However, Tizzard, who this day last week confirmed that Thistlecrack was out of the jumping highlight, stated on Monday night that it would be very unlikely the nine-year-old would now line up.

He told the Racing Post: "As far as I'm concerned he's still out."

The purpose of the scan he said was to assess the extent of the damage, as opposed to checking in case he had been misdiagnosed.

"The horse is fine but is recuperating," he added.

"We live in an uncertain world but he's 99 per cent out."