Barry Geraghty will miss the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a collapsed lung and six fractured ribs in a fall at Kempton on Saturday.

The rider was taken to hospital for further examination following a spill from the Nicky Henderson-trained Charli Parcs in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, and while it was later reporting he had a "slightly collapsed lung and a cracked rib", he said he was "hopeful" of making the big meeting at Prestbury Park next month.

However, that will not now be the case, after the full extent of his injuries became clear.

Speaking to At The Races on Sunday evening, Geraghty, who had received a kick in the fall, said: "I've a collapsed lung and six broken ribs on my right side.

“I'm obviously devastated to miss the Festival - there were so many good horses to look forward to as JP's (McManus) team all look in particularly good shape this year.

"Last night was pretty rough. I've broken ribs individually before but never had six go all at the same time. I'll be in hospital for a few more days but once the lung improves my recovery should be straightforward and I expect to be back for Aintree."

Geraghty had a host of big rides to look forward to at the Festival - where he has 34 career winners to his name - and could have opted to ride ante-post favourite Buveur D'Air for Henderson and McManus in the Champion Hurdle on the opening afternoon or Yanworth for Alan King in the same colours.