Forge Meadow got her career back on track with a decisive win in the Paddy Power Onside App Novice Hurdle at Naas.

Jessica Harrington's mare was a smart bumper performer, finishing second to Augusta Kate in a Listed event last season.

She started off well over timber, beating Toe The Line at Wexford, and was in the process of running a good race in the Royal Bond before being hampered at the second-last flight.

Beaten a long way by Shattered Love last time out, she was sent off at 6-1 in against the boys in the Grade Two and appeared to be just getting the better of the argument with Pravalaguna when Ruby Walsh's mount fell two out.

Robbie Power, recording a quick double after winning earlier on Joseph O'Brien's Edwulf, drove his mount out to beat Joey Sasa by eight lengths.

Ted Walsh's previously unbeaten Any Second Now found disappointingly little for pressure, while the talented Labaik once again ruined his chance at the start.

The winner has been cut in to a general 7/1 shot for the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

"She has just been unlucky this year. She was unlucky in the Royal Bond and last time she was just a bit too far out of it," said Harrington.

"She was very good and he said she cantered everywhere. She still needs to relax a bit more. Two miles is her trip at the moment, and she will probably be better on better ground. I was very worried about the ground today as I thought it was going to be too heavy.

"The entries for the mares' novice at Cheltenham close tomorrow and she will be entered in that."

Edwulf is a leading fancy for the four-mile National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham after winning the Woodlands 100 Club Nas Na Riogh Novice Handicap Chase.

"Puppy (Power) gave him a great ride. He jumped very well today and I'm delighted with him," said O'Brien.

"I always thought he was better than a handicapper but his jumping has let him down all year. Hopefully he can keep things together now.

"He's in the four-miler and the RSA, and there is also the Leinster National back here. We'll see how he comes out of this and make a plan for him.

"He gets three miles, and he has as good a chance as any horse of getting four but you don't know until you run."

Alisier D'Irlande returned to winning ways in the We Show All Live Racing Chase.

Henry de Bromhead's charge is something of an all-or-nothing performer as he looked a horse with a bright future when winning at Leopardstown almost a year ago.

However, including when taking on Douvan at Aintree in April, he had only beaten two horses in five subsequent races.

Allowed his head by David Mullins, the 5-2 joint-favourite set a searching gallop in testing conditions with only British raider Just Cameron attempting to keep tabs on him.

After seeing him off, Pairofbrowneyes gave chase but was beaten 10 lengths at the finish.

"He was beaten at the start of the year here on good ground, but he loves that heavy ground and gallops relentlessly. He was feeling the pinch after the last, but it was tough," said De Bromhead.

"We went to Leopardstown at Christmas and too

our chance but the ground was pretty good there. He still led them to about the second-last.

"I've had this race in mind for a while and that race (over hurdles) in Navan might have helped him fitness wise for today.

"My wife Heather suggested that we might take him to France. He loves that ground and he jumps so well and left-handed would suit him. We might look at that option. I've never had a runner in France before."