After the recent spate of withdrawals from the major Cheltenham Festival races, one new name has been added to the mix with Gordon Elliott announcing Tombstone will be supplemented for the Stan James Champion Hurdle.

A smart novice last season, the seven-year-old beat the former champion Jezki in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran last time out.

After much consideration between Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud, the decision was taken to add him to the race.

Elliott told his betfair blog: "It looks an open race this year so we have decided to supplement Tombstone for the Champion Hurdle.

"He has come out of the Red Mills race in great shape so we are happy to take our chances.

"Obviously he needs to improve, but he hasn't got many miles on the clock and the turnaround in form with Jezki was very encouraging."