Charli Parcs proved a major disappointment as he crashed out at the penultimate flight in the BetBright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle won by Master Blueyes at Kempton.

Nicky Henderson's charge was an impressive winner on his debut at the Sunbury venue in December and was sent off the 8-15 favourite to supplement that success in this Grade Two heat.

However, Barry Geraghty was pushing along from some way out aboard Charli Parcs and while he was trying to get back on terms with Evening Hush on the approach to the second-last, he got the obstacle all wrong.

That left Evening Hush clear in front but Master Blueyes (13-2) was staying on strongly for Tom Bellamy and Alan King's charge found plenty to jump the final hurdle with a clear lead, eventually pulling 11 lengths clear at the line.

Evening Hush was left toiling in his wake but held on for second, with the winner's stablemate Fidux a further four lengths back in third.

Bellamy, who was substituting for the sidelined Wayne Hutchinson, was thrilled with the winner's performance.

He said: "He was impressive and it all went to plan. I think I had the Henderson horse beaten when he fell.

"To be fair to my lad, he went away and did it professionally - he didn't look around. He has just been keen in the past, but he settled supremely well.

"It is definitely up there (as one of my biggest wins). I love riding big winners for the boss. It is a shame for Wayne Hutchinson as he missed one today and one yesterday, but it is just one of those things."

King was suitably impressed and Master Blueyes now looks likely to the tackle the Triumph Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The trainer said: "I've never known a horse to come on so much from Ludlow. It just gave him confidence. We were never going to come here.

"Last week I rang one of the members of the syndicate saying we are going to the Adonis to see if he is a Triumph Hurdle horse, and he most definitely is. I've just been thrilled with him the last week to 10 days.

"When he got beat at Christmas by Charli Parcs, he had just come back from a hold up as he pulled a muscle when he ran at Wetherby.

"We know he is progressive and better ground helps as well. The favourite looked in a bit of bother anyway.

"We didn't have a proper Triumph Hurdle horse and I think we've found one. It is great for Tom Bellamy, he gave him a lovely ride."

Geraghty was taken to hospital for further checks following his fall.

Charli Parcs appears none the worse after his fall but Barry gone for X-rays. Hoping he's ok. Horse looked to be coming back on the bridle. — Nicky Henderson (@sevenbarrows) February 25, 2017

Paul Nicholls celebrated his ninth victory in the BetBright Best For Festival Betting Pendil Novices' Chase after Frodon made it six wins from eight starts over fences.

Despite giving weight away to his rivals, the five-year-old continued his remarkable season over the larger obstacles when following up his odds-on win at Musselburgh in the Grade Two affair.

Prominent throughout the two-and-a-half-mile contest, the 8-11 favourite saw off Charmix and was then faced with a home-straight battle with Gold Present.

Although little to choose between the pair over the third-last, the odds-on favourite gradually pulled away over the remaining two fences before claiming victory by two lengths.

Nicholls said: "He just loves it and is full of enthusiasm. He has been a great horse and this has been a good race for us. We definitely won't put him away for sure.

"I hoped it was not too quick after Musselburgh, but he just loves it. He is not very big, but he is genuine.

"I'm not convinced he wants to run at Cheltenham with 20 runners around him. We might try and place him in these type of races and dodge Cheltenham. He could go to Aintree or Ayr.

"There is a race at Fairyhouse which is a Grade One worth a lot of money and we might stick him in that. There is no pressure to go to Cheltenham at all."

River Wylde put the smile back on the face of trainer Nicky Henderson after taking his form to new heights with victory in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

After watching leading Triumph and Supreme contender Charli Parcs take a late fall in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle earlier on the card, the Seven Barrows handler had his spirits lifted as the six-year-old claimed the Grade Two contest to make it three wins from as many starts over hurdles.

Travelling strongly throughout the two-mile prize, the 11-4 shot moved on with eventual runner-up Elgin past early leader and favourite Capitaine over the second-last.

After jumping the final flight big, River Wylde knuckled down well on the run-in to cross the line three and a half lengths to the good.

Following the race the winner was cut from 25-1 into 12-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle by Sky Bet.

Henderson said: "He is very quick. They've (owners) got two horses, Lough Derg Spirit is the other one, he won at Musselburgh, and it is amazing how similar they are. They both want two miles and want good ground and are both point-to-pointers.

"Both are incredibly quick hurdlers, now we have got to decide what to do with each of them. I think this one probably wants minding a bit, the other one might be a bit more streetwise.

"This fellow can drop in a bit and travel well throughout a race. He will be good off a strong pace, but he is just a bit babyish. I suppose one will run there (Cheltenham) and one at Aintree."