Barry Geraghty is expected to spend the night in hospital after suffering a fall at Kempton this afternoon.

Geraghty’s day came to a premature end when Charli Parcs hit the deck after failing to negotiate the second-last flight in the Betbright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

Fidux was the first horse to collide with the Meath man, but Bedrock appeared to do most damage when he trod on the 37-year-old.

Geraghty eventually got to his feet and went to St George's Hospital in south London for x-rays and precautionary tests.

Charli Parcs’ trainer Nicky Henderson told the Racing Post: "He's got some internal injuries and they've taken him to hospital.

“I don't think he'll be going home tonight. He was very sore."

Geragthy, who has been the leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival on two occasions, will have just over two weeks to recover before National Hunt racing’s most prestigious meeting gets under way.