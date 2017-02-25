Jockey Danny Sheehy sustained a broken tibia after he suffered a fall at Dundalk on Friday evening.

The highly-rated 7lb claimer was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in Drogheda, when he was unseated from the Paul Flynn-trained Mosman in the last race on the card.

The jockey's father, Dusty, said his son had also suffered "very minor" bruising to a lung and "slight concussion".

He added: "It's a shame as he was flying. I was with him in the hospital until 4am and he was either going to have a plate put in (to his leg) or just a cast.

"I asked the doctor about a time frame when he might be back and he said between six to eight weeks.

"It could have been much worse."

Meanwhile, Wayne Hutchinson says he must spend six days on the sidelines "for concussion" after he suffered a fall at Exeter on Friday.

Hutchinson parted company from Giveaway Glance three fences from home in a mares' handicap hurdle and had to miss the rest of the meeting.

Following a concussive incident, British Horseracing Authority rules state that a rider must immediately be "stood down for a minimum of six days".

Hutchinson had some good rides at Kempton on Saturday as he was due to partner Elgin in the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle and Master Blueyes in the Adonis.

The jockey tweeted: "Unfortunately I've been stood down by Exeter doctor for 6 days for concussion, this was after I successfully completed protocol assessment."