1.50 BetBright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m

Charli Parcs gets the chance to confirm the big impression he made on his British debut in the BetBright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

A winner over the Christmas period, Nicky Henderson had been keen to run the JP McManus-owned four-year-old at Cheltenham last month, but he was withdrawn on account of the ground.

McManus also owns the current Triumph Hurdle favourite in Defi Du Seuil, who did run in the race and won.

The speed Charli Parcs possesses means he is also high up in the betting for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and McManus has run four-year-olds in that race before, most noticeably Binocular, who was beaten by Captain Cee Bee in 2008 in the same colours.

Henderson trained Binocular, who won this in 2008 before his Supreme run, while he has also taken it with subsequent Champion Hurdle hero Punjabi and Triumph Hurdle victors Katarino and Soldatino in recent years.

He said: "I'd like to run him in the Triumph, I must admit. He is a quick. He is a proper four-year-old hurdler. He has got to go do it on Saturday, for sure, but he does do everything right and looks the right type for it.

"You go into the Supreme and you do get allowances, but I'd like to go into the Triumph.

"They've (McManus) got a number of horses that will come into a number of categories for the Supreme as well. He has got to play his team as he sees fit. No doubt we will put them in the right place. That is probably not my call, but I see him as a very good four-year-old."

Henderson is also represented by Percy Street, while Master Blueyes takes on Charli Parcs again for Alan King, who also runs Fidux, twice a winner already over hurdles.

"I was thinking of giving Cheltenham a miss with Master Blueyes and keeping him back for Aintree, but he bounced back so well after winning at Ludlow a fortnight ago that we have decided to test the water with him here. Fidux won his first two races and was not disgraced though beaten next time at Musselburgh," King said on his website.

Evan Williams is convinced his Evening Hush is better than she showed when second to Defi Du Seuil in the Finale Hurdle at Chepstow.

"I have a lot of respect for the winner, but I'm convinced she's better than she showed there," he said.

"Part of me thinks she might not be a Cheltenham horse and that she could be better on flatter tracks."

Venetia Williams runs a new French import in Ibleo, with Gary Moore saddling East Indies and Templier.

3.00 Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m

Alan King relies upon Elgin in a bid to secure a fifth victory in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

It is 11 years since the Barbury Castle handler first landed this Group Two prize with smart mare Senorita Rumbalita and he has since added to his tally with Trenchant (2009), Grumeti (2012) and last year's winner Winter Escape.

Elgin made an impressive start to his career over hurdles at Newcastle in November and comfortably followed up in what looked a warm contest at Kempton.

He proved no match for the exciting Neon Wolf in a trial for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Haydock last month, but connections are expecting a bold show.

Dan Downie, racing manager for the owners the Elite Racing Club, said: "We're very happy with him and this is a race we've been looking at for some time.

"It'll be a tough race, but he's obviously won at the track before, so we know the track suits him.

"We obviously don't know how good Neon Wolf is at this stage, but he looked very impressive at Haydock. It will be interesting to see how he goes at Cheltenham.

"This race will certainly answer a few questions as to where we're heading with our horse."

Nicky Henderson has saddled seven previous winners of the Dovecote and has another leading candidate in the form of River Wylde, who steps up in class following successive wins at Ludlow.

"The Dovecote has been very much the plan for River Wylde," said Henderson.

"If all goes to plan with him, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle will be his target at the Festival next month."

Paul Nicholls, a three-time Dovecote winner, saddles Capitaine, who impressed at Ascot in December before finding Finian's Oscar too strong in the Tolworth at Sandown.

Nicholls said: "The plan has always been to run Capitaine in the Dovecote.

"He has been in good form since his run at Sandown last month.

"We will see how he gets on at Kempton before making a decision about Cheltenham."

Peter The Mayo Man has plenty of jumping experience, with his six starts over hurdles yielding three victories.

He was unable to reel in Henderson's Lough Derg Spirit at Musselburgh three weeks ago, but trainer Neil Mulholland is not despondent.

He said: "Hopefully the ground is good and we'll see what he can do.

"I wasn't disappointed with his run at Musselburgh. The track wouldn't have suited him, he picked up good money for finishing second and he'll improve.

"He's a few entries at Cheltenham, but we'll see how he runs on Saturday before making any plans."

Bazooka, Captain Forez, Mister Universum and Ronnie Baird complete the field.