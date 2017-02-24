Supplementing Limini for the Stan James Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival "has to be thought about", said trainer Willie Mullins.

The Rich Ricci-owned six-year-old produced a spectacular performance in the Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday when she defeated a race-fit Apple's Jade on her first start since April.

Limini was roundly chopped in the betting for the OLBG Mares' Hurdle at the Festival next month, but her trainer has kept alive the intriguing prospect of adding her name to the Champion Hurdle list.

Mullins told the Irish Independent: "I haven't really discussed it with the owner but it (the Champion Hurdle) is certainly something that has to be thought about.

"She has lots of pace in the way that she works.

"Two miles or two and a half miles really makes no difference.

"I was delighted with how Wednesday worked out."

Injured stablemate Annie Power was supplemented for, and won, the Champion Hurdle after winning the same Punchestown contest 12 months ago.