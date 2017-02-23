Jamie Codd is still weighing up his riding options as the star Irish amateur gears up for another assault at the Cheltenham Festival.

Codd has a terrific record at the showpiece meeting, having won the Kim Muir Handicap Chase for the last two seasons, and will once again be in much demand for the amateur races.

The jockey expects to partner ante-post favourite On The Fringe in the Foxhunter Chase, but plans are otherwise fluid.

He said: "I'm not really sure what's going on just yet, but I'll probably have a better idea in the next 10 days or so.

"On The Fringe is probably the main one, and if he runs I'll definitely ride him.

"But as for the Kim Muir and the four-miler, horses have to get there first so nothing is set in stone just yet."