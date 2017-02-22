Curragh chief executive Derek McGrath has defended the decision to keep the doors open at the headquarters of Irish Flat racing, even though the move will result in a drastically reduced capacity for the year ahead.

Demolition work has got under as part of a €65 million redevelopment which is due for completion by the start of the 2018 season.

McGrath admitted that the tracks Classic races and the prestigious Irish Champions Weekend would be seriously impacted this term, saying: ”We’re going to work with a capacity of 6,000, which is certainly reduced, particularly for the big days - the Derby and Champions Weekend.”

Latest news from the Curragh redevelopment pic.twitter.com/OWn3NRzteR — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) February 22, 2017

The Curragh’s chief executive was candid in his analysis of the racecourse, insisting that upgrading its ailing and failing infrastructure is essential for the iconic racetrack to flourish in the years ahead.

“We’re bringing down some of the old buildings, looking to provide a new facility which is going to address the challenge that the Curragh has not matched expectation for a long time,” McGrath added.

“We have raced here for a long, long time.

“There’s a lot of history, a lot of attachment to the Curragh and to the racecourse, but we needed to provide something which is current, which is relevant, and is up to date and meets the need of customers today, who are much more discerning.

“I don’t think we do that today, but we are certainly starting out from now to begin to address that.

“We’ve decided to try and maximise the time available for the development.

“We’re going to have the same amount of race meeting here in a shorter space.

“Both Naas and Navan have been very accommodating and they’re taking a couple of the race meetings in March and April and in September/October.

“That’s to allow us to get on and optimise the time that we have available for the development.

“It’s not just a grandstand that we’re building.

“We’re actually looking at the whole site.

“We’re looking at the stable yards, and we’re refurbishing and redeveloping and building in the stable yard at the same time as we’re upgrading the whole site, and then getting ready for the construction, which will begin at the end of the first seasons in time then for 2018.”