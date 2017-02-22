Jonathan Burke's injury woes are set to continue after it was confirmed he looks like missing the rest of the season.

Burke, formerly the retained rider for Alan and Ann Potts, has endured a miserable run with injuries in 2016 and had not long returned from a fractured fibula.

He suffered an injury to his shoulder at Navan on Sunday and has now been told it requires surgery.

His agent Gary Cribbin said: "Jonathan went for an MRI with shoulder specialist Hannan Mullett in Santry on Tuesday and it has been confirmed he has torn tendons in his right shoulder.

"He will probably miss the remainder of the season and it is desperate hard luck for him, with the injuries he had in 2016.

"He'll go for surgery next week but is remaining amazingly upbeat, despite it being a big blow to him, especially at this time of year when he would have had rides at Cheltenham next month."