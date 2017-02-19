Acapella Bourgeois produced a remarkable front-running performance to win the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan.

The seven-year-old was a 7-2 chance to follow up last month's victory at this track and was quickly sent into a clear lead by jockey Roger Loughran.

It was apparent a long way from home that the Sandra Hughes-trained gelding had his rivals in serious trouble and he rounded the home turn well clear of the rest of the field.

Tackling three miles for the first time over fences, there was no sign of Acapella Bourgeois stopping as he continued on his merry way, safely negotiating the remaining obstacles to seal an emphatic victory by 32 lengths.

Road To Respect was best of the rest in second, 11 lengths ahead of Haymount in third.

Hot favourite Anibale Fly was only fourth.

Hughes said: "That was very good, He jumped as straight as a die today and he's improving all the time.

"The ground is a big key to him. He just goes on really heavy, testing ground. His jumping was superb and he showed how good he is.

"He's in the RSA Chase and you'd have to say after today we would be travelling, but we'll see what the ground is like. If it came up very good, which you never know at Cheltenham, he might give it a miss. At the moment if it was nice, soft ground we'd have to take our chance.

"He's got loads of options. We'll sit down, get over today and have a think about where we're going to go."

Asked if she could have a potential Gold Cup horse on her hands, Hughes added: "Possibly. He's very, very good. We knew that when he went chasing he'd show how good he was. Whatever he did last year was going to be a bonus.

"He's from a real staying pedigree and his run in the three-miler at Punchestown last year was a very good run.

"He stays all day."

Ladbrokes cut the winner to 16/1 from 33/1 for the RSA Chase following the performance.