Ball D'Arc came home with his head in his chest when landing the Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan.

With Identity Thief a significant absentee, just three runners went to post for the Grade Three contest and the outsider of the trio, Tully East, never threatened to land a meaningful blow.

The Enda Bolger-trained Ballyoisin was the 4-5 favourite to follow up last month's impressive victory at Fairyhouse, with Gordon Elliott's Ball D'Arc a 6-4 shot off the back of winning the valuable Dan Moore Memorial Chase on the same card.

Ballyoisin led for much of the way under Barry Geraghty, with Bryan Cooper always on his tail aboard Ball D'Arc.

There was little to choose between the pair and neither had gone for everything when Ballyoisin crashed out three fences from the finish.

The favourite's exit allowed Ball D'Arc to ease his way to a 19-length success.

"He's a grand horse and the conditions suited him," said Elliott.

"You don't know what would have happened if Barry had stood up but we got the luck of the draw.

"Bryan said he was travelling but for me they were travelling as well as each other.

"We might look at the Ryanair Gold Cup in Fairyhouse for him. Over two miles he definitely needs that ground, but I'd say he might be all right on a bit better ground over two and a half."

Elliott swiftly completed a big-race double as Sutton Place wore down stable companion De Plotting Shed to claim top honours in the Grade Two Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle.

Sutton Place was the 4-6 favourite to secure a fifth successive victory and eventually did so in good style under Geraghty.

Rank outsider Milsean took the field along for much of the two-mile-five-furlong journey, but was a spent force at the top of the home straight.

Thomas Hobson briefly hit the front, but De Plotting Shed took over at the third-last.

He was followed through by Sutton Place, Supasundae and Renneti, but it was Elliott's pair who would fight out the finish, with Sutton Place quickening up well under hand driving to score by three and three-quarter lengths.

Elliott said: "He's a nice horse and he's a big chaser in the making, really. I'd say that ground just wasn't ideal for him, but he showed his class.

"We were riding him maybe a little negatively with the trip. Barry said he's a horse that you'd be better off grabbing a hold of and riding a race. He was a bit sloppy with his jumping because we wanted him relaxed.

"Chasing will be his game and whatever he does this year will be a bonus.

"There isn't a whole lot for him and we might look at the race in Fairyhouse for him (Grade Two Ballybin Hurdle)."

When asked if he could be supplemented for one of the races in Cheltenham, Elliott added: "No, definitely not."

In the day's other Grade Two contest, Acapella Bourgeois ran out a very impressive winner for Roger Loughran to enhance his claims for the RSA Chase at Cheltenham.

Cullentra handler Elliott completed his hat-trick with 2-7 favourite Poli Roi in the concluding Race Displays Event Signage (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

Elliott said: "He's a nice horse but he's a horse for next year - a horse for down the road. We like him a lot and Jamie (Codd) said he'd come on a good bit from it as he had a good blow. He's a fair horse.

"He's a stayer like all the horses that Eddie (O'Leary) buys. He might run again, I'm not sure. We'll see how he comes out of it. Jamie said he'd definitely come on from the run so we'd be happy with that.

"It's a good day again, so we're happy enough."

Gillian Callaghan's smart staying chaser Mad Brian (12-1) is set for a second tilt at the Midlands National at Uttoxeter after making the most of his significantly lower mark over the smaller obstacles when bolting up in the Martinstown Opportunity Handicap Hurdle under Danny Hand.

Miss Mardan was an 11-4 winner of the Get Your 2017 Navan Membership Maiden Hurdle, while Miles To Memphis struck gold at 25-1 in the P.S. Supplies Doors & Floors Handicap Hurdle.