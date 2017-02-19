Identity Thief's Cheltenham Festival preparations have suffered another setback with the news he will not run at Navan this afternoon.

Henry de Bromhead's chaser was last seen unseating David Mullins at the first flight in the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown at the end of January.

That was the Gigginstown gelding's first appearance since being pulled up lame when racing in the Racing Post Novice Chase at the same south Dublin venue on St Stephen's Day.

The former Grade One winning hurdler had enjoyed a more fruitful start to his chasing career, winning on his first two starts over fences.

De Bromhead said the horse was "sore this morning and unfortunately can't run."

The Co Waterford handler would not be drawn on whether the seven-year-old will now make the trip to the Cotswolds, saying "he's not running today and that's it."

Despite the setback, Identity Thief remains a best-priced 14/1 shot for the Arkle Chase at the Festival in March - a market dominated by emerging star Altior.

Identity Thief's withdrawal will see just three go to post in the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase at the Co Meath track, with market leader Ballyoisin facing Ball D'Arc and outside shot Tully East.