Nicky Henderson admits to being in a quandary as to exactly which race Whisper will be aimed towards at Cheltenham next month.

A high-class hurdler before switching to fences for one start, the Dai Walters-owned nine-year-old has returned to novice chasing this season, winning twice at Cheltenham, most recently in the Dipper Novices' Chase on New Year's Day.

The Seven Barrows trainer said: "I do keep umming and ahhing. I've always thought he was a JLT horse, but a lot of people are trying to convince me three miles might be better.

"I want to talk to Davy Russell (retained rider for Walters), he can advise me on what he he thinks.

"If he is nearly favourite for the RSA that tells me something about the race. We have Top Notch in the JLT, but it is not the case that one horse makes a difference. It is a close call."

Henderson also had news of Josses Hill, who swerved the Ascot Chase and will head straight to the Festival, having last been seen finishing last of five to Thistlecrack in the King George.

He had previously won the Peterborough Chase in good style at Huntingdon.

Henderson said: "The ground was too soft for him at Ascot and he will go straight to the Ryanair now.

"He has been 100% since the King George and he worked well on Saturday. We have not thought beyond Cheltenham with him."

One race Henderson would love to win is the Grand National, and he does have high hopes this year for Cocktails At Dawn, should he make the cut off 10st 3lb.

He said: "If he gets in the Grand National, he would run in it. He worked well on Saturday morning. It would be good if he does get into it, as I've kept him all year for it."