Vieux Lion Rouge further boosted his claims for Aintree when outpointing Blaklion in a terrific duel in the Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock.

Vieux Lion Rouge took the Becher Chase over the famous National fences in December and was produced in prime condition by trainer David Pipe for his prep race for the world's greatest steeplechase.

Blaklion did his National prospects no harm, either, as he was well clear of the rest in a grinding battle.

Gas Line Boy made the running to three out where Vieux Lion Rouge and Blaklion took over to dominate the finish.

There was nothing between the pair over the last two of the 22 obstacles, but Vieux Lion Rouge (8-1) found that bit extra for Tom Scudamore to prevail by three and a quarter lengths from the 7-2 favourite. Vintage Cloud was 18 lengths back in third

Vieux Lion Rouge was slashed to 10-1 favourite from 20-1 with Paddy Power for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on 8 April.

Runner-up Blaklion has been cut in to 16-1 with the same bookmakers.

Pipe said: "He's changed a lot, as he never used to find much at the end of his races. As a French horse he's quite a late maturer, running in the National last season made a man of him.

"I wasn't confident he was going to win as it's a long straight and Tom wasn't sure what he had left.

"He's going back to Aintree with experience over the fences and he proved today he doesn't need soft ground.

"We can look forward to April now."

Echoing the view of his trainer, Scudamore said: "He never used to finish off his races, but running in the National as a novice made a man of him.

"He was foot-perfect in the Becher and was foot-perfect today. He wasn't the greatest jumper before he ran in the National last year.

"We can head to the National now with confidence and a few pounds up our sleeves, we hope.