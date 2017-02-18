Leading Champion Hurdle contender Yanworth was made to work hard to take his unbeaten run to three this season with a narrow success in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

The Alan King-trained seven-year-old only got on top on the run-in, as he got the better of Ch'Tibello by a length.

Last year's winner Rayvin Black made the running until Melodic Rendezvous took over two out. He was tackled on all sides, as the King duo of Yanworth and Sceau Royal and Dan Skelton's Ch'Tibello made their bids.

There was little between the trio at the final flight, but Yanworth's stamina came into play on the dash to the line as he asserted for Barry Geraghty to land the spoils in first-time cheekpieces.

Bookmakers were not impressed, however, as Yanworth was pushed out to 9-2 from 7-2 for Cheltenham by Paddy Power.