Officials at Cheltenham have revealed that tickets for all enclosures on Gold Cup day at the festival have sold out.

A limited amount of hospitality remains for day four, where the feature race is chasing’s blue riband event.

Tickets for the first three days of action in the Cotswolds are still available.

Cheltenham Festival chief executive Ian Renton said: "All three enclosures on Gold Cup day are sold out and this has happened significantly earlier than in 2016.

"We have seen strong demand for badges and tickets across all four days of the festival, not just Gold Cup Day, and look forward to welcoming racegoers in March."

The final day of last year’s festival attracted an attendance of 70,242.