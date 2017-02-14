Bryan Cooper’s race to be fit for Cheltenham ended today, with the Kerry man passed fit to ride this weekend - just six weeks after sustaining a fractured pelvis in a fall at Punchestown.

Cooper’s chances of making next month’s festival looked slim when the injury, described as a freak one after his mount Arkwrisht stood on his pelvis after they parted company, saw him miss all of the big recent meetings in Ireland.

Among those missed winners include Petit Mouchoir in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

But those worries about missing Cheltenham and the anxiety of opportunities passed were cast aside today when the 24-year-old confirmed himself fit for action and raring to go for Cheltenham.

“I saw my specialist, Dr Paddy Kenny, today and he’s very happy with me and has cleared me to ride this weekend," Cooper said.

"I had been doing plenty up in Santry [Sports Injury Clinic] and rode out last Friday and felt great, so I expected it to go well.

“It hasn’t been that enjoyable watching from the sidelines but the good thing is the [Gigginstown-owned] horses have been running well and there’s plenty to look forward to.”

Cooper was on TV duty for RTÉ at Leopardstown on Sunday and watched two Gigginstown horses, Empire Of Dirt and Don Poli, finish on the tail of Irish Gold Cup winner Sizing John.

“The Irish Gold Cup was a cracker," said Cooper.

"The good thing about Don Poli’s run is that we can safely write-off his poor run at Down Royal at the start of the season as a one-off.

"I schooled him today and he’s in great form, so we’re hoping he can get his season back on track" - Bryan Cooper on Flyingbolt contender Identity Thief

“Empire Of Dirt looked like he was getting there all the way up the straight and you’d have to look forward to riding him at Cheltenham; stepping back in trip for the Ryanair wouldn’t be an issue if that’s the way Michael and Eddie [O’Leary] wanted to go.”

Cooper bounces back into action with some fancied mounts this weekend as Gowran Park host the Red Mills Trial Hurdle on Saturday, and Navan’s Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle meeting takes place on Sunday.

“It will be great to get back, and while plans are still fluid, I think Tombstone could run in the Red Mills at Gowran on Saturday. He would have it all to do to beat Jezki, but his comeback run the last day was very good and full of hope.

“On Sunday, Identity Thief will run in the Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan. I schooled him today and he’s in great form, so we’re hoping he can get his season back on track.

“There are plenty of darts to throw at the board over the next few weeks and I can’t wait. Petit Mouchoir has been fantastic and you’d be looking forward to Death Duty too – there really are plenty.”