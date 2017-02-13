Jonjo O'Neill is keen for More Of That to be given the green light to contest next month's Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

After failing to feature in his first three starts this season the 2014 World Hurdle winner was in the process of running a big race in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on Sunday when unseating Mark Walsh at the final fence.

Although plans remain fluid for the nine-year-old the Jackdaws Castle handler believes that the latest display from the JP McManus-owned gelding merits him being given a tilt at the Grade One on March 17.

He said: "He showed a bit of his old enthusiasm which was nice. While it is easy to say he could have done this or that it was just nice to see him there with a chance.

"We think he probably would have been placed at best but if you told me yesterday morning he was going to do that I would have been thrilled to bits.

"The way he travelled through the race and the zest he had we've not seen for a while so it was nice to see that.

"I would be delighted to have a go at it (Gold Cup) but I will have to talk to Frank (Berry) and everyone else first as nothing has been discussed yet."

More Of That could be joined in the Prestbury Park feature by potential Randox Health Grand National contender Minella Rocco who was an early casualty behind his stablemate in the Grade One at the Dublin track.

He said: "He made a silly mistake and banked the fence. If he was to do that in the National he would get a proper shock.

"If he does go for the National that was not the ideal prep. We will see what weight he gets for the National tomorrow and see what happens after that.

"We do think he is a nice horse though. He could run in the Gold Cup but we have not discussed it yet. You would like to think he can run somewhere at Cheltenham."