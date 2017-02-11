Native River further enhanced his claims for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup when making all the running to beat two smart rivals in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury.

Winner of the Hennessy and Welsh National in his last two starts, Native River showed he was adaptable in such a small field.

There was a late change when Aidan Coleman came in for the ride on Native River after Richard Johnson stood himself down as he was feeling unwell.

Coleman was riding Native River for the first time, but it made no difference to the result as the Colin Tizzard-trained seven-year-old set a steady pace.

The plan was to save some energy for the finish and so it proved as 11-10 chance Native River galloped away from outsider Le Mercurey (14-1) after the last.

Bristol De Mai (10-11 favourite) was a slightly disappointing last of the three, having never got in a challenging position.

Altior put in an impressive round of jumping when stretching his unbeaten record over fences to four in the Betfair Exchange Chase.

Nicky Henderson's exciting seven-year-old disposed of three talented and seasoned campaigners in some style in the Grade Two contest, registered as the Game Spirit Chase.

Altior defied his novice status as he jumped with aplomb and flew the last few obstacles in tremendous fashion in the hands of Nico de Boinvillee to cement his position as the horse to beat in the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham.

None of his three rivals could get near enough to deliver a blow and there was only one horse in it as the 30-100 favourite coasted home by 13 lengths.

Fox Norton (5-1) was best of the remaining trio, finishing second in his first race for 90 days.

Ballyandy justified strong support as he landed a gamble in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.

Last year's Cheltenham Champion Bumper victor was winning for the first time over hurdles as he got the better of Movewiththetimes in a battle worthy of the £155,000 prize.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies thought Ballyandy was well-handicapped and plenty listened as the six-year-old was a successful 3-1 favourite.

Stablemate Ballyhill made the running with Clyne in close attendance while trainer's son Sam Twiston-Davies was content to stay off the pace until the straight.

Movewiththetimes (6-1) laid down a strong challenge but Ballyandy was equal to the task and asserted close home to strike by three-quarters of a length.

Clyne (6-1) with six lengths away third with Song Light (14-1) a further two lengths back in fourth.