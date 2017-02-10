Sunday’s Irish Gold Cup card at Leopardstown, which features four Grade One races, has attracted a whole host of Cheltenham Festival hopefuls bidding to book their places at the Prestbury Park extravaganza.

Sunday 2.30 Leopardstown - Spring Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

The Spring Juvenile Hurdle kicks off RTÉ One’s live coverage and has attracted a field of nine, with Gordon Elliott’s Dinaria Des Obeaux and the Willie Mullins duo of Bapume and Meri Devie dominating the market and featuring prominently in the ante-post market for the Triumph Hurdle at the Festival.

Sunday 3.00 Leopardstown - Deloitte Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 2f

Willie Mullins has won the last four renewals of the Deloitte Novice Hurdle and is responsible for six of the 10 runners entered this time around.

Ruby Walsh will partner Saturnas, who currently heads the market for the race after winning two of his three outings over hurdles, including the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Explaining the decision to run so many this time around, the trainer's son and assistant, Patrick Mullins, said: "After the dry autumn, we had a few of the horses who were a bit later to start off than is sometimes the case. Because of that, we need to get runs into a few horses for experience.

"It's a Grade One and they're all entitled to be there."

Second rider Paul Townend has opted to ride another impressive course scorer in Bunk Off Early, while Mullins junior gets the leg up on Bacardys, a horse he steered to big-race success in the bumper sphere at Aintree last spring.

Bravissimo (Katie Walsh), Chateau Conti (Mikey Fogarty) and Riven Light (Danny Mullins) complete the sextet.

"Saturnas is already a Grade One winner, so he sets a standard the rest have to get to," said Mullins.

"River Light jumped poorly behind Saturnas the last day, but I thought he ran a very good race considering how badly he jumped. If he can get his jumping together, he could be bang there.

"Bacardys was a very good bumper horse and won over hurdles in Leopardstown over Christmas.

"Bravissimo, Bunk Off Early and Chateau Conti were all impressive in their maiden hurdles, but it's obviously a big step up from a maiden to a Grade One.

"We'll find out plenty about all of them on Sunday."

Brelade filled the runner-up berth behind Saturnas at Leopardstown over Christmas and heads a trio of runners from the Gordon Elliott yard, with most of the field holding entries for both the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Sunday 3.30 Leopardstown - Flogas Novice Chase (Grade 1) 2m 5f 60y

Our Duke is another seeking a second successive Grade One victory at Leopardstown as he lines up in the Flogas Novice Chase.

The Jessica Harrington-trained seven-year-old needed every yard of the three-mile trip when getting up late to deny Coney Island in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at this venue over Christmas.

He tackles the slightly shorter distance of two miles and five furlongs this weekend, but Harrington is hoping for another bold show.

"I was absolutely delighted at Christmas considering that was just his second run over fences and the ground was quicker than he'd ever encountered," said the Moone-based trainer.

"All in all everything happened a bit quick and he made a few mistakes, but he got there in the end showing a lot of tenacity."

Our Duke does not hold any entries at next month's Cheltenham Festival and the Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday is his likely next port of call.

"We didn't put him in at Cheltenham as he looked like he'd need a few more runs," Harrington told At The Races.

"He's a lovely, big horse and we're thinking big in the future and that he'd be a Gold Cup horse next year. I think the owners made a very wise decision not to go to Cheltenham this year.

"I think we're looking at the Powers Gold Cup (Ryanair) at Fairyhouse and then at Punchestown, either two-and-a-half or three miles, it all depends on the ground.

"We don't want to do too much with him."

Our Duke faces five rivals this weekend, two of which are trained by Willie Mullins.

The champion trainer's main hope appears to be Bellshill, who is two from two over fences and ante-post favourite for Cheltenham's RSA Chase.

However, Bleu Et Rouge, who unseated Barry Geraghty in the Irish Arkle a fortnight ago, did win the Deloitte Novice Hurdle on this card 12 months ago.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: "Bellshill was good in Limerick over Christmas and I think the drier ground and longer trip will suit him.

"He's probably a better horse in the spring and he'll need to step up to match Our Duke, who is already a Grade One winner at the track.

"I think the conditions of the race suit Bellshill in terms of the trip, the track and the ground, but on official ratings he's only the third-best horse in the race, so he needs to improve.

"We're hoping stepping up in trip will help Bleu Et Rouge with his jumping - it should give him a bit more time to measure his fences.

"He's a Grade One winner at the track and has a lot of ability."

Gigginstown House Stud claimed last year's renewal with Outlander and are this year represented by Gordon Elliott's A Toi Phil, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Balko Des Flos and Disko from Noel Meade's stable.

Sunday 4.00 Leopardstown - Stan James Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 60y,

The feature race may be the contest to cause least of a shake-up in the Cheltenham ante-post markets.

The stamina-laden Don Poli heads the market for the Stan James Irish Gold Cup, although trainer Gordon Elliott will be hoping for rain ahead of the weekend.

Defending champion Carlingford Lough is bidding for a remarkable hat-trick in the race, but comes here on the back of just one hurdles outing this season, when he finished fourth behind Jezki over the minimum trip last month.

Should John Kiely's charge bring up the hat-trick, he would join a select club by equalling Jodami's three wins in the Grade One with only Florida Pearl, who won four renewals, ranking any better in the history of the race.

"He's been a very consistent horse down the years, particularly at Leopardstown and Punchestown where he seems to excel," said owner JP McManus' racing manager Frank Berry.

"He's been a horse we've had a lot of success with and he's been very lucky for us.

"John is very happy with him at the moment and obviously it would be great to win it for a third time.

"He was late starting back this season, he had a few little niggly problems, so it was decided this would be his big aim again.

"He's back in good form once more and we're hoping for the best."

Appraising his favourite, Elliott said: “I thought it was a very good run by Don Poli (in the Lexus).

"It's going to be a competitive race on Sunday, but the ease in the ground will suit him and David Mullins, who got a good tune out of him the last day, rides him again.

"He's in good form and if he puts that run in again, he'll take all the beating."

Empire Of Dirt joined Elliott after Colm Murphy's retirement and dotted up in the Troytown on his first start for his new yard.

"Empire Of Dirt has won his last three and they've all been big handicap chases. It's a big step up for him, but he's in good form, too," said Elliott.

"He hasn't got that many miles on the clock. He's had his fair share of problems, but he has a big engine when he's right and hopefully he can show that again on Sunday."

Sizing John's class has never been in doubt but he kept bumping into two-mile star Douvan.

Stepped up in trip for the Kinloch Brae, he appeared to relish the extra distance and beat a solid yardstick in Sub Lieutenant.

"Unfortunately he's been around in the same generation as Douvan in his hurdles career and in novice chases. I think he's been second six or seven times to him so it seemed the logical step to go over two and a half miles," said Harrington.

"He did that well at Thurles and we left our options open to trying him over three.

"He's a very relaxed horse so he'll give himself a chance of staying it."

Noel Meade's affection for Road To Riches has never been in doubt and neither is his ability, having been third in the Gold Cup and the Ryanair at the last two Cheltenham Festivals.

This season has been a bit stop-start with injury, but Meade expects him to improve markedly from his run in the Lexus, for which he had to be pushed to get there.

"Hopefully he's in good shape, I've been really happy with him since Christmas," said Meade.

"I would hope he's improved for the run in the Lexus. It was a very rushed prep for that because he'd had that back operation (for a kissing spine).

"Given all that, I'm hoping he'll improve a good bit."

Zabana, seventh in the Lexus, completes the field.

Follow racing from Leopardstown on RTÉ One from 2.10pm on Sunday or listen live on Radio 1's Sunday Sport