Carlingford Lough will, once again, look to upset the odds in his quest to land a hat-trick of Irish Gold Cups at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Frank Berry confirmed that the John Kiely-trained stalwart will bid for three in a row at the Dublin venue but will go up against stablemate Minella Rocco, who has also been confirmed for Sunday.

Don Poli is the current market favourite but there is little between the top four in the field with Empire Of Dirt also fancied to challenge.

“Carlingford Lough will run and so will Minella Rocco,” confirmed Berry, speaking in Wednesday’s Racing Post.

“We also have More Of That in the race, be he’s also in the Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday and we’ll leave a decision about him until Thursday.”

Carlingford Lough finished fourth behind Jezki over hurdles last time out at Navan in January.

Meanwhile, trainer Noel Meade is hoping that Road To Riches will take his place in Sunday's Grade 1 at Leopardstown.

Road To Riches had an operation on a kissing spine before Christmas and made a comeback in the Lexus Chase, finishing eighth on 28 December.

But Meade has been happy with his progress and believes his horse will have improved since the last outing at Leopardstown.

“Hopefully he’s in good shape, we’re pretty happy with him since Christmas,” Meade told RTE Sport.

“But he has to do a piece of work this week and we’ll see how it goes. If that goes well, then we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.

“It was rushed for the Lexus, it really was rushed because he had that back operation, so we’ll be hoping that he will improve a good deal.”