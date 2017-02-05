Douvan extended his unbeaten chase record to nine as he landed the BoyleSports Tied Cottage Chase at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old was sent off a 1-14 favourite to make it three wins in as many starts this term following victories at Cork and in Grade One company at Leopardstown over Christmas, and he put in a foot-perfect performance for Ruby Walsh.

Douvan made virtually all in the four-runner affair and his task was made even easier when his nearest market rival Smashing was pulled up turning for home.

Walsh was well in control at the front and he hardly had to move a muscle as Douvan pushed on again, with Realt Mor doing his best to put up a challenge.

However, Douvan was just far too good and cantered home well clear of the runner up, with Draycott Place last of the three finishers.

Walsh was more than satisfied with Douvan's effort, and was also pleased to see plenty of racegoers had turned out to see his mount in action.

He told At The Races: "He just sauntered along at the front at his own speed, did his own thing and I gave him a squeeze at the second last, he jumped right out of the bridle.

"He won as he liked - or how you would have expected him to really.

"He just has a huge amount of natural ability and is a pleasure to ride.

"Cork had a great crowd when he turned up there and then Leopardstown and here. He is a wonderful horse and it's great to see people coming out to watch him."

Walsh added: "It's a lovely prize in its own right, but it was also a perfect warm up for next month."

Trainer Willie Mullins admitted his relief after Douvan completed his Festival prep in style.

He said: "I'm relieved that's over. He's probably not showed anything that he hasn't showed us before."