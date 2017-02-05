Baie Des Iles put in a brave front running performance to land the racinguk.com/freetrial Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Punchestown.

A runner up to Bonny Kate in this race last year, Katie Walsh was happy to bowl along at the head of affairs on the 8-1 chance, who jumped and galloped them ragged and saw out the three and a half miles stoutly to go in by four and three-quarter lengths from Sambremont.

Noel Meade's winner from last year was a half length behind Sambremont in third place.

The winner, trained by Ross O'Sullivan, had looked impressive when finishing fifth to Native River in the Welsh National at Chepstow over Christmas.

In the opening listed novice contest, Mick Jazz was on song to lower the colours of the highly-touted Cilaos Emery.

Sent off an odds-on favourite for the INH Stallion Owners European Breeders Fund Novice Hurdle, Cilaos Emery was expected to enhance his Supreme Novices' Hurdle claims but was run down close home by Gordon Elliott's charge.

Formerly with Harry Fry, Mick Jazz (7-1) was last seen finishing third in a Fairyhouse handicap and his extra experience came to the fore under Jack Kennedy.

Cilaos Emery was very keen under Ruby Walsh and that perhaps told as he was run out of the finish in the final 100 yards.

Elliott said: "It was a good performance. We were toying with going to the Betfair Hurdle next week but we felt a winner in Ireland is more important.

"He won't run next week now and we could look at something like the County Hurdle in Cheltenham.

"I knew he'd go to the turn-in on the bridle, but you always wonder what they will find off it. In fairness, he had to pull out all the stops to beat the other horse.

Elliott may have gained the day in the first race, but it was the Mullins team who was on the mark in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle.

With Walsh aboard stablemate The Crafty Butcher, Danny Mullins stepped in to ride Isleofhopendreams at the bottom of the handicap for the Closutton handler and he delivered his mount with a perfectly-timed challenge.

Sent off an 11-2 chance, Isleofhopendreams was buried in the pack as Val De Ferbet cut out the early pace, but it appeared to be Sutton Manor who had stolen the advantage when hitting the front on the turn for home.

However, Mullins got a good run through on the rail to cut down Sutton Manor on the run to the line, eventually coming home two and a quarter lengths clear.

Oscar Sam claimed third with The Crafty Butcher crashing out with four hurdles left to jump.

Mullins is now looking to the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival with his charge.

He said: "(It was a) very good performance and (he) is improving all the time. I'd imagine that he will go for the Final and should get in now.

"An extra few furlongs would not do him any harm, and I'd like soft ground for him."

Auvergnat (9-2) held off Usuel Smurfer in a thrilling finish to the P.P. Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase.

The Enda Bolger-trained winner was on a retrieval mission having unseated his rider in a similar event at Cheltenham last week, but he made no such mistakes under Donal McInerney this time.

There were four in with a shout approaching the penultimate obstacle with long-time leader Ballyboker Bridge and Colour Squadron opening up a bit of daylight before they were reeled in by the winner and Usuel Smurfer.

Colour Squadron kicked for home and jumped the last fence in the lead, but both he and Ballyboker Bridge began to toil on the run to the last, leaving Auvergnat and Usuel Smurfer to battle all the way to the line.

Bolger's charge held a length-and-a-half advantage at the line, with Ballyboker Bridge a further 15 lengths back in third.

McInerney, who is 22, was riding his first winner since deciding to turn turn professional.

Bolger said: "Donal has been with me a few years. He was finding it hard to get rides in point-to-points so has decided to go down this route (turning professional).

"He's only a seven-year-old and should have a nice future at this game. He will have to go for the cross-country now at Cheltenham next month. He had a look there last week, and it was just unfortunate what happened last week."

Elsewhere on the card, Velocity Boy (9/4) made all en route to a comfortable 12 length win in the Michael Fitzpatrick Memorial Beginners Chase while Elliott made it a double on the card as Oakley Hall (9/4) took the Goffs Punchestown Festival Invitational Sale (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

In the day's feature race, the Tied Cottages Chase, Willie Mullins' star chaser Douvan ran out an utterly comfortable winner.