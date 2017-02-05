Limini could make her return to action at Punchestown in the Quevega Mares Hurdle on 22 February against former stablemate Apple's Jade.

Willie Mullins is aiming to get last year's Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner back in action before a return to Cheltenham.

However, she is likely to face a formidable opponent in the shape of the Hatton's Grace winner, who Gordon Elliott is aiming at the same contest.

Mullins said: "She's working well and hopefully she will run in that mares' race at Punchestown.

"I think she's coming back to herself - if not back to herself already.

"Hopefully she'll get to Punchestown but the way things are going this year you'd wonder!"

Limini is a general 4/1 shot for the OLBG Mares Hurdle at the Festival, with Apple’s Jade 7/4 across the boards to break Mullins dominance in the contest.

Rich Ricci’s Vroum Vroum Mag is also priced at 7/4 to give the Closutton handler his ninth consecutive win in that contest, although she holds multiple Cheltenham entries and may have bigger prizes in mind.

Giving an update on two further stable stars who missed recent intended engagements, Faugheen and Min, Mullins told At The Races: "Faugheen rode out on Saturday and we're continuing all the time.

"Min is the same, he's going slowly and we're going to have to ramp it up soon and see what happens."