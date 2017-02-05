This afternoon's meeting at Punchestown will go ahead as planned after passing an 8am inspection.

A frost was forecast overnight but officials were happy enough to give the card the green light.

It will be a relief to Willie Mullins as Douvan, one of the stars of National Hunt racing, is due to put the finishing touches to his Cheltenham Festival preparations in the BoyleSorts Tied Cottage Chase at 3pm.

The unbeaten Douvan will face three opponents in that Grade 2 contest - Smashing, Draycott Place and Realt Mor.

Elsewhere on the card a strong field will take part in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle - a qualifier for the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham.

The first of a seven-race card goes to post at 1.30 at the Co Kildare track.

The going is soft to heavy.