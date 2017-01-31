Douvan will face a maximum of five rivals in the BoyleSports Tied Cottage Chase at Punchestown on Sunday as he continues his preparation for next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old has won each of his 12 starts since joining Willie Mullins and stretched his unbeaten record over fences to eight at Leopardstown last month.

Douvan is already an odds-on favourite to claim what would be his third Festival success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on 15 March, following his previous victories in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Arkle Trophy, and he will undoubtedly be a very warm order for this weekend's Grade Two assignment.

Gordon Elliott, who poses a serious threat to Mullins' status as champion trainer this season, has entered Clarcam and Realt Mor.

Officially the second best horse in the field is the Mouse Morris-trained Smashing, although he is some 18lb shy of the 174-rated Douvan.

Alan Fleming's Velvet Maker and consistent chaser Draycott Place from John Ryan's yard complete the entries.

