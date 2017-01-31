Qipco has extended its sponsorship of the Irish Champion Champion Stakes for three more years.

The 2016 renewal contained no fewer than nine Group One winners and produced a race to savour as European champion Almanzor led home Aidan O'Brien's two star fillies, Found and Minding.

The French Derby winner came home under Christophe Soumillon for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, with Found second under Frankie Dettori.

Qipco first sponsored the Irish Champion Stakes in 2014

Leopardstown chief executive Pat Keogh said: "Since they became involved, the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes has established itself as one of the top races in the world."

Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, chairman of Qatar Racing and director of Qipco, added: "From the outset, we wanted to lend our support to Irish Champions Weekend and, in particular, the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes as the centrepiece of the event."