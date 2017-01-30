Willie Mullins issued an upbeat bulletin on Faugheen today having been forced to rule him out of the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle on Sunday.

Winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2015, the nine-year-old has not been seen since landing the Irish Champion 12 months ago.

He had been set to defend his crown in an eagerly-awaited comeback, but met with a setback on Saturday, as Mullins revealed he had pulled a muscle in his hind quarters, although he believed it was not serious.

Asked on Monday afternoon if there had been an improvement, Mullins said: "Yes. He is a lot better today."

Faugheen remains the general favourite for the Champion Hurdle on March 14.