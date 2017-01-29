Faugheen will be checked out on Monday by Willie Mullins and his vet after being forced to miss the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The nine-year-old, winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2015, has not been seen in action since taking the Irish Champion 12 months ago.

He is set to head straight to Cheltenham in an attempt to regain his two-mile crown, having been taken out of his eagerly-awaited comeback when found to have pulled a muscle in his hind quarters.

Mullins said: "I won't get a vet to look at him until tomorrow. He'll have the weekend off and hopefully it will be all sorted by tomorrow.

"I just hope that he will be all right when I go out tomorrow morning. He's just walking at the moment.

"It's just something that is going to need a few days, and if he needs treatment after tomorrow we'll wait again."

Mullins sent Vroum Vroum Mag to Doncaster on Saturday to win the mares' hurdle, although she was far from impressive in doing so as the 1-5 favourite.

The trainer said: "It was probably one of her worst performances. She might have had a cough or cold coming on, but Paul (Townend) said she was never travelling. She jumped the last two hurdles and I'd say it was just her bravery that won it for her.

"Maybe the second horse is better than we think, but it wasn't a good performance from her at all."

He added of Irish Arkle absentee Min, who was not declared for the race on Friday after a bang to his knee: "There is no update on Min. We will get the weekend out of the way first."