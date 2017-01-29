Melon confirmed his tall reputation by making a winning debut over jumps in the Donohue Marquees Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The French import, trained by Willie Mullins, was already prominent in the betting for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before being seen in public.

Melon, sent off the 4-9 favourite, did not disappoint as he disposed of the opposition in convincing fashion.

Ruby Walsh sat in third place on Melon as the experienced Broken Soul made the running, before taking it up after the second-last.

Though Melon was a little untidy at the final flight, it did not stop his momentum as he came home 10 lengths clear.

Melon was cut to a best-price 11-2 for the Supreme.

Walsh said: "He did it well. He travelled well and jumped well at a good gallop.

"He was a bit long at the last but it was a maiden hurdle.

"How much more we learned, I don't know. The only other horse in the race with form was the Gigginstown horse (Broken Soul) and he's beaten him. It was a good start.

"Talkers tend not to gallop, but thankfully he galloped today."

Asked if he could be Cheltenham material, Walsh added: "In time. He'd want another run."

Mullins said: "He'd been showing me this for a long while. He did a nice gallop in the autumn and I was afraid to do any more with him. We just waited and waited until he came right, and he's right now at the right time.

"He lacks a bit of experience for his next run, but we'll have to try and give him that at home. It will possibly be in the first race (at Cheltenham) in March. We have plenty of experience into him, and I thought for a horse having his first run he jumped very well except for the last. You would rather have another run or two.

"He's improving all the time as he gets fitter and stronger. I thought he looked very well today. Broken Soul made sure there was no hiding place for any horse today, and even at that good gallop Ruby looked under pressure to hold him.

"Once he's upped in grade they will be going a step faster, and he will be easier ridden at that stage."

Let's Dance (8-11 favourite) gave Mullins and Walsh a quick double with an emphatic success in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle.

Jumping to the front three out, Let's Dance pulled well to clear to win by six lengths from stablemate Kemboy and take her winning run over hurdles to four.

Blood Crazed Tiger was setting the pace when taking a crahing all five out. Both horse and rider Jack Kennedy were quickly on their feet.

Mullins said: "The advantage she has is that she's a second-season novice in against real novices.

"She ran last year but didn't win and we just ran her in big races because she started off so late in the season.

"We took a chance that if she won one, all well and good, but if she didn't she'd have all the experience for this year.

"I think that's paying off for her, apart from the fact that she's a good filly anyway. The conditions of the race suited her here. She did it well.

"We have to try and pick the right race for her at Cheltenham now. The mares' novice would look the obvious one, but that's only two and a quarter miles.

"She might be better off running in maybe the Neptune or the Mares' Hurdle, something a bit longer. We'll see what turns up in the mares' novice.

"Two-and-a-quarter around Cheltenham would be a good gallop, though, and it's more than likely the one. We'll see as we have a few nice mares for that race.

"We won't have to make up our mind for a while and we'll see how she comes out of that."

Mullins sees the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham as a possible target for Kemboy.

"He could be an Albert Bartlett type the way he raced there," said the Closutton handler.

"He impressed me in his work during the week. He was running a real good race until that mistake. He's improving all the time."