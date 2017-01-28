Willie Mullins will have three runners in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors "50,000 Cheltenham Bonus Stable Staff" Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday as he bids to enhance his remarkable record in the race.

Mullins has won this Grade Two prize for the last five years with Boston Bob (2012), Pont Alexandre (2013), Sure Reef (2014) Outlander (2015) and A Toi Phil (2016).

The champion trainer is represented by Let's Dance, the mount of Ruby Walsh, along with Montalbano and Kemboy.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: "Let's Dance is probably best in at the weights and won very well in Leopardstown at Christmas.

"She's a second-season novice, which is big help and she could be hard to beat.

"Montalbano was good in his maiden hurdle at Christmas and looks a stayer. He needs the experience and this race will tell us a lot about him.

"Kemboy is probably the quickest of the three. He showed a lot of gears to win on his first run for us in Limerick.

"I think the ground will suit him, but on the bare form he probably needs to improve. We'll learn plenty about him as well."

Sire Du Berlais makes his Irish debut for trainer Gordon Elliott and owner JP McManus under Barry Geraghty.

Elliott also fields Blood Crazed, Henry de Bromhead saddles Peace News and Monalee, with Noel Meade’s Joey Sasa and Denis Hogan’s Jack The Wire completing the line-up.

Watch live coverage of racing from Leopardstown, including the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle, from 1340 on RTÉ2 this Sunday.