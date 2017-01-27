Min will miss the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown after suffering a setback.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was a hot favourite to extend his unbeaten record over fences to three in Sunday's Grade One contest, but did not appear among the declarations on Friday morning.

Mullins said: "He just got a bang on his knee and he's a late withdrawal.

"It's bad timing."

Asked whether Min could run again before the Cheltenham Festival, the champion trainer said: "I hope so."

Min is the general 3-1 second favourite for the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham behind Nicky Henderson's Altior, his conqueror in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last March.

The son of Walk In The Park impressed on his chasing debut at Navan before running away with the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

