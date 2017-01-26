Jet Setting, whose finest hour came when she defeated Minding to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas, has been retired to the paddocks.

The daughter of Fast Company has gone to stud to be covered by Le Havre, winner of the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) in 2009.

Snapped up for just 12,000 guineas out of Richard Hannon's yard in October 2015, Jet Setting proved the shrewdest of purchases, winning three of her first four starts for County Kildare trainer Adrian Keatley.

She was then sold by Equinegrowthpartners Syndicate to the China Horse Club for €1.5million at the Goffs London Sale in June, but remained at Keatley's stables.

"I can't complain about losing her," said Keatley. "It was a privilege to have her in the first place and I got more out of her than most people get out of any horse in a lifetime.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed she wasn't coming back next year. I would have loved to have seen her in something like a Lockinge on heavy ground.

"I don't know if she got the credit she deserved for beating Minding. I would have loved for her to have another go in a race like that on her type of ground, but that's how it is and the best of luck to her in the future for the owners."

Jet Setting won four of her 13 starts, lifting two Group Three races and a maiden to add to her Classic success, and amassing roughly €235,000 in prize-money.