Gordon Elliott's decision to declare seven runners in the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park on Thursday looks like forcing Willie Mullins' ante-post favourite The Crafty Butcher to miss the race.

Ruby Walsh’s mount Pleasant Company is the only runner of Mullins’ triumvirate guaranteed a place in the race, with stablemate Sambremont first reserve and The Crafty Butcher, who is part-owned by Mullins' son Patrick in partnership with some friends that include rugby stars Ian Madigan and Dominic Ryan, likely requiring a minimum of two non-runners in the field of 18 if he is to be afforded the chance to justify favouritism in the valuable handicap.

The champion trainer first won the race with Micko's Dream in 2000 and added to his tally with subsequent Grand National winner Hedgehunter (2004) and Homer Wells (2007).

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up On His Own won in 2012 and 2014 and Djakadam, who has twice finished second in the blue riband at Prestbury Park, struck gold two years ago.

"It's a shame The Crafty Butcher doesn't look like getting in, but we're hoping it'll be a blessing in disguise and he'll go and win an Irish National or a big handicap in Cheltenham instead," said Mullins jnr.

Pleasant Company is certainly no forlorn hope.

The nine-year-old has not been seen in competitive action since winning at last season's Punchestown Festival, but Mullins is anticipating a bold show.

He added: "The drying ground will probably be against a few horses in the race, but I think it will suit him.

"He has a reasonable weight on 11st 1lb. I suppose the fact that it's his first run of the season is a small disadvantage, but he has a lot in his favour.

"It's a very high-class race and our local Gold Cup.

"I think Arkle won it back in the day and we've won it with Djakadam and On His Own in recent years, as well as Hedgehunter.

"It would be great to win it again."

Elliott’s Roi Des Francs heads the weights and is joined by fellow Elliott inmates Clarcam, Ucello Conti, Jetstream Jack, Prince Of Scars, Bless The Wings and Shadow Catcher.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Champagne West was an impressive winner of a Listed event Tramore on New Year's Day, beating Roi Des Francs by 12 lengths.

"He won well (at Tramore), liked the softer ground and jumped well," said De Bromhead.

"He's a nice horse and he's highly rated off 154.

"The softer the ground the better, from what we've seen, and he shapes like the trip should suit him."

Jimmy Mangan is quietly confident about the chances of Montys Meadow, who was runner-up on his latest outing at Limerick over the festive period.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it. I won it with Whinstone Boy (2010) and my father won it back in 1981, so it's a race I'd love to win.

"He needed the run in Limerick. The autumn was so dry and he loves heavy ground.

"Even at the moment the ground is on the quick side for him, but he's going to take his chance and I do fancy him.

"He has a beautiful racing weight and he's lightly raced because he's a light-framed horse.

"I've had this race in my mind for a long time and I'll be disappointed if he's not in the first four."

Earlier on the card, stable companions Clondaw Warrior and Shaneshill do battle for the second time in the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle.

Royal Ascot and Galway Hurdle hero Clondaw Warrior stepped up to Grade One level for the first time over jumps in last month's Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown and finished powerfully to fill the runner-up spot behind fellow Mullins inmate Vroum Vroum Mag.

Shaneshill was far from done with when coming to grief at the final flight in the same contest and Mullins jnr feels the two could battle out the finish in this Grade Two contest.

"Clondaw Warrior ran a big race over Christmas and conditions look to be in his favour," said Mullins.

"He's been an amazing horse and this would look a good opportunity for him.

"Shaneshill was running very well when he came down and seems to have come out of that fine.

"He'll like the drying ground as well and is nearly always in the first three.

"Hopefully he can get a clear round and run a big race again."

Noel Meade's Christmas Hurdle third Snow Falcon also renews rivalries, as do the sixth and seventh, De Plotting Shed and Milsean.

Meade said of his runner: "Snow Falcon is working well and is in good form. There isn't much between him and Willie's two on running at Leopardstown and it should be a good race."

Dedigout, who won this race in 2015 when trained by Tony Martin, and De Plotting Shed represent the Elliott team in the six-strong field.