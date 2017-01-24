Willie Mullins is responsible for five of the remaining eight possibles in Sunday's Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown, with Min leading the pack.

Min is top of the pile, currently second-favourite for the Arkle at Cheltenham behind Altior and a Grade One winner over fences already at Christmas.

That race was billed as a clash with Henry de Bromhead's Identity Thief but his chief rival was pulled up early on. His problem was nothing too serious, though, and he is in line to take on Min again.

Mullins could also run American Tom, Bleu Et Rouge, who was a startling winner last time out, Royal Caviar and Listen Dear.

A second string to to De Bromhead's bow comes in the shape of Some Plan, a winner at Naas earlier this month.

The only horse entered not trained by Mullins or De Bromhead is Gordon Elliott's Ball D'Arc, winner of the Dan Moore Handicap last time out at Fairyhouse.