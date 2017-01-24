Barry Geraghty feels it was difficult to fault Jezki's first run for nearly two years at Navan.

Jessica Harrington's 2014 Champion Hurdle winner had not been seen since beating Hurricane Fly at Punchestown over three miles in April 2015, but returned in triumph last Saturday.

Geraghty is now unbeaten in six races on Jezki.

Speaking in his At The Races blog, the jockey said: "It was nice to ride Jezki in a race again, I hadn't ridden him since we won the 2014 Champion Hurdle together, and he was good in winning the two-mile conditions hurdle.

"The conditions of the race favoured him greatly, he was getting weight from Renneti and Tombstone even though he is rated far higher than them. It was a nice piece of placing by Jessie.

"He was entitled to win, but he did win well, Jessie had him in good shape. He felt good, he picked up nicely from the second last flight and he kept on well up the run-in.

"His work had been good beforehand, I had ridden him work a few times, but this was his first run in a race since the Punchestown Festival in April 2015, when he beat Hurricane Fly in the World Series Hurdle over three miles.

"While he should improve for the run, he had to be up for Saturday's race, and he was. It was an encouraging run, it's difficult to fault it. He couldn't have done much more than he did.

"Jezki is a lucky horse for me. I have ridden him in six races and, fortunately, he has won all six. Hopefully he will be able to build on this now and move into the season. Jessie mentioned the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran Park as a next potential target."

